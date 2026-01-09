Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,427 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,636,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,977 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 217.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 877,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,908,000 after buying an additional 601,111 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,657,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 626,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 103,261 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 460,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $47.01.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.