tru Independence LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

CGGR opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

Capital Group Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 19.0%.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

