Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,452 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $146.34 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $147.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.76. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

