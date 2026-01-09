Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,848 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 665.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $284.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.15 and its 200-day moving average is $215.41. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $332.00.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,070. The trade was a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $1,926,206.92. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,555 shares of company stock worth $36,743,207. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.