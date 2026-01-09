Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 188.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $91.63 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.58 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

