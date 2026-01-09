Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 279.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57,140 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.3%

ACGL opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $97.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.81.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $828,696.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 289,556 shares in the company, valued at $27,267,488.52. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $756,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 266,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,233,356.22. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 220,666 shares of company stock worth $20,728,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

