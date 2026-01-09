Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases New Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 984 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $530.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $540.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $574.00 price target on shares of Moody’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.93.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,098 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

