Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major AI partnership with Microsoft that expands Copilot and Azure Foundry across Fiserv’s platforms — this should accelerate product development, improve employee productivity, and help embed AI into client-facing fintech offerings, supporting revenue/competitive positioning. What’s Going On With Fiserv Stock On Thursday?
- Positive Sentiment: Clover (Fiserv-owned) adds Wink biometric face and palm-payments — deepens merchant product differentiation and could boost transaction volumes/ARPU if adoption scales across Clover’s install base. Clover Introduces Identity-Based Payments to Transform Everyday Transactions
- Positive Sentiment: Modest small-business sales growth in December per Fiserv’s Small Business Index — indicates steady transaction trends at the merchant level, which supports payments volumes. Fiserv Says Steady Demand for Essentials Drove Modest Small Business Sales Growth in December
- Neutral Sentiment: Fresh valuation and analyst commentary: several outlets are re-assessing Fiserv after a large one-year price decline and following the Microsoft/Clover news — could prompt re-ratings but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Assessing Fiserv (FISV) Valuation After New Microsoft AI Collaboration And Clover Biometric Payments Integration
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation alert — Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating Fiserv on behalf of long-term stockholders, which can increase legal/PR risk and investor concern. FISERV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fiserv
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect a double-digit profit dip in the upcoming quarter — near-term earnings pressure could weigh on the stock until results and guidance are clear. What to Expect From Fiserv’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile skepticism (Jim Cramer) and continued focus on the stock’s large one?year decline may keep sentiment muted despite product wins. Jim Cramer on Fiserv: “I got to say no thank you to that one”
Fiserv Stock Performance
Shares of FISV stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $59.56 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial set a $95.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.42.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.
Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.
