Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders bought 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $59.56 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial set a $95.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

