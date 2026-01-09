Daniel Joseph Oconnell Sells 5,102 Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $10,050.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 657,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.89. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Joseph Oconnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 37,755 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $75,132.45.

On Monday, January 5th, Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 4,649 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $9,158.53.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 544.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 107,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Key Stories Impacting Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Acumen Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat (reported -$0.44 vs. consensus -$0.63), evidence management has been narrowing losses versus expectations. MarketBeat ABOS page

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat (reported -$0.44 vs. consensus -$0.63), evidence management has been narrowing losses versus expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains tilted toward buys — MarketBeat notes a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a blended target (~$6.75), which could support upside if clinical progress continues. Analyst summary

Analyst coverage remains tilted toward buys — MarketBeat notes a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a blended target (~$6.75), which could support upside if clinical progress continues. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (~71%) and several funds have recently added small/new positions — this can increase liquidity but also correlate with larger block moves. Institutional trading details

Institutional ownership is high (~71%) and several funds have recently added small/new positions — this can increase liquidity but also correlate with larger block moves. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity has been elevated versus the stock’s average volume (recent session ~588k vs. avg ~260k), indicating stronger investor response to the filings and news flow. Market activity

Trading activity has been elevated versus the stock’s average volume (recent session ~588k vs. avg ~260k), indicating stronger investor response to the filings and news flow. Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel J. O’Connell sold large blocks (three trades Jan. 5–7 totaling ~47,506 shares; the biggest single-day sale was ~37,755 shares on Jan. 7), trimming his stake by ~5.7% and raising about $75k on the largest sale — a sizable insider reduction that can be perceived as negative. SEC Filing

CEO Daniel J. O’Connell sold large blocks (three trades Jan. 5–7 totaling ~47,506 shares; the biggest single-day sale was ~37,755 shares on Jan. 7), trimming his stake by ~5.7% and raising about $75k on the largest sale — a sizable insider reduction that can be perceived as negative. Negative Sentiment: CFO Matt Zuga executed multiple sales across Jan. 5–7 (totaling ~14,905 shares), reducing his holdings by low-single-digit percentages and raising roughly $29k — further insider selling pressure. SEC Filing

CFO Matt Zuga executed multiple sales across Jan. 5–7 (totaling ~14,905 shares), reducing his holdings by low-single-digit percentages and raising roughly $29k — further insider selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: COO Russell Barton sold several tranches (Jan. 5–7 totaling ~9,318 shares), trimming his stake and raising about $18k — adds to the cluster of executive selling. SEC Filing

COO Russell Barton sold several tranches (Jan. 5–7 totaling ~9,318 shares), trimming his stake and raising about $18k — adds to the cluster of executive selling. Negative Sentiment: Insider Eric Siemers sold multiple tranches (Jan. 5–6 totaling 10,834 shares), a further reduction of insider holdings and incremental supply to the market. SEC Filing

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral small molecule therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug discovery platform that integrates chemoproteomics, high-throughput screening and computational chemistry, the company seeks to identify and optimize compounds that selectively modulate pathological protein aggregation. Its approach is designed to address the underlying biology of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and related proteinopathies.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple lead candidates at various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

