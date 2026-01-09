Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 12.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages have lifted targets and reiterated buy cases, signaling continued analyst confidence that supports longer?term upside. Example: Truist raised its price target to $500. Read More.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total transaction of $10,085,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,978,410. The trade was a 11.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.62, for a total value of $3,116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,069,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,220,251.92. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 81,023 shares of company stock valued at $30,382,587 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $413.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $338.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.40.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

