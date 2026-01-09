What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for DoorDash Q2 Earnings?

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on DoorDash from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $224.10 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $155.40 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.40.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $3,833,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. This represents a 91.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $7,037,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,044,674.10. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,011 shares of company stock valued at $136,832,543. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management publicly rebutted a viral hoax about a so?called driver “desperation score,” which reduces regulatory and PR uncertainty around driver-pay algorithms. Read More.

Management publicly rebutted a viral hoax about a so?called driver “desperation score,” which reduces regulatory and PR uncertainty around driver-pay algorithms. Read More. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash banned a driver accused of using AI images to fake deliveries — a visible enforcement action that supports marketplace integrity and fraud controls. Read More.

DoorDash banned a driver accused of using AI images to fake deliveries — a visible enforcement action that supports marketplace integrity and fraud controls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Near?term catalyst: DoorDash set its Q4 & full?year 2025 results release and conference call for Feb. 18, 2026 — results/guidance could move the stock. Read More.

Near?term catalyst: DoorDash set its Q4 & full?year 2025 results release and conference call for Feb. 18, 2026 — results/guidance could move the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains large (?90%); several big funds recently added shares, which supports liquidity and long?term holder base. Read More.

Institutional ownership remains large (?90%); several big funds recently added shares, which supports liquidity and long?term holder base. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded DASH to a “Strong Sell” and trimmed several near?term EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3 FY2026, Q1 FY2027) while slightly nudging FY2027 higher — the retained negative rating and lowered near?term estimates are headwinds for sentiment. Read More.

Zacks Research downgraded DASH to a “Strong Sell” and trimmed several near?term EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3 FY2026, Q1 FY2027) while slightly nudging FY2027 higher — the retained negative rating and lowered near?term estimates are headwinds for sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: CEO Tony Xu, director Andy Fang and other insiders disclosed multi?million dollar stock sales in early January — significant insider selling often weighs on short?term sentiment. Read More. · Read More. · Read More.

Large insider sales: CEO Tony Xu, director Andy Fang and other insiders disclosed multi?million dollar stock sales in early January — significant insider selling often weighs on short?term sentiment. Read More. · Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Serious PR/safety risk: media reports that a DoorDash driver allegedly assaulted a 75?year?old veteran (left in a coma) raise potential liability, reputational, and driver?screening concerns. Read More.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

