Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for GD

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for General Dynamics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.84. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2027 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $371.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.50.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $352.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.21. The company has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $367.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,238,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,265,349,000 after purchasing an additional 677,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,140,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,220,000 after buying an additional 119,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,627,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,236,900,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,136,525,000 after buying an additional 863,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $695,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Sector rally from proposed big defense-spending boost lifted demand for contractors, helping GD outperformance; headlines cited proposals ranging from large incremental funding to multi?year increases that drive revenue visibility for prime contractors. Aerospace, defense stocks surge

Sector rally from proposed big defense-spending boost lifted demand for contractors, helping GD outperformance; headlines cited proposals ranging from large incremental funding to multi?year increases that drive revenue visibility for prime contractors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and modest upward revisions to GD’s EPS outlook (Zacks raised near-term and FY estimates) support higher earnings expectations and justify part of today’s buying interest. MarketBeat GD page

Analyst upgrades and modest upward revisions to GD’s EPS outlook (Zacks raised near-term and FY estimates) support higher earnings expectations and justify part of today’s buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Concrete contract wins: GDIT (a GD unit) landed a ~$131M USAF network upgrade task order, adding near-term revenue and backlog that investors reward. GDIT wins $131m task order

Concrete contract wins: GDIT (a GD unit) landed a ~$131M USAF network upgrade task order, adding near-term revenue and backlog that investors reward. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary (features and deep-dive pieces) highlights GD’s long-term alignment with defense spending trends; useful for conviction but not an immediate catalytic event. Seeking Alpha analysis

Analyst/market commentary (features and deep-dive pieces) highlights GD’s long-term alignment with defense spending trends; useful for conviction but not an immediate catalytic event. Negative Sentiment: Political risk: an executive order and public statements from the administration restricting dividends and stock buybacks for defense contractors until production/performance improves remain a material headwind — these policies could limit GD’s capital-return flexibility and reduce shareholder-friendly actions. Trump signs order blocking buybacks

Political risk: an executive order and public statements from the administration restricting dividends and stock buybacks for defense contractors until production/performance improves remain a material headwind — these policies could limit GD’s capital-return flexibility and reduce shareholder-friendly actions. Negative Sentiment: Volatility risk from administration pressure and public singling?out of contractors can trigger intra-day swings; that political uncertainty tempers the rally’s durability despite favorable spending news. CNBC on Trump comments

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

