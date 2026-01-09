Northland Capmk Weighs in on Movado Group FY2026 Earnings

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Movado Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 7th. Northland Capmk analyst O. Rickert forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Movado Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Movado Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $186.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.89 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 3.33%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Movado Group Stock Up 2.5%

MOV stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $495.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,540,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 134,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Movado Group by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 142,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Movado Group by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Movado Group this week:

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of watches and related jewelry products. The company’s portfolio encompasses both owned and licensed brands, offering a wide range of timepieces from luxury to accessible price points. Major owned brands include Movado, Concord, and Ebel, alongside newer acquisitions such as MVMT and Olivia Burton. In addition, Movado Group holds licensing agreements to produce watches under fashion names like Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Lacoste and Scuderia Ferrari.

Movado Group’s product line spans classic dress watches, sport and dive models, fashion-forward designs and limited-edition collections.

