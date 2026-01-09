GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $19,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,762,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,378,310,000 after buying an additional 627,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,726,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,670,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,979,000 after purchasing an additional 199,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,921,000 after purchasing an additional 403,151 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,403,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,438 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $115.59 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.36 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 231.34%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $424,376.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,439.04. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total value of $66,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,476.27. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,115 shares of company stock worth $1,809,657. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 target price on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.21.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

