Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1,374.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,107 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 267.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $255,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,868.93. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $250,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,277.54. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,206 shares of company stock worth $2,336,771 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.0%

CTSH stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

