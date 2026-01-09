SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AER. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Aercap during the third quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aercap in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Aercap stock opened at $146.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $149.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 45.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

