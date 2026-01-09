SG Americas Securities LLC Has $18.79 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 567.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,276 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,587,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,745 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $560,820,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,285,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,892,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,706 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $186.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.18 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

