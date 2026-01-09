SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.53 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643,734 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $13,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 819.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,264,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Brazilian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

