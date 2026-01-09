HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,790 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $1,140.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $995.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $954.83.

United Rentals Trading Up 4.4%

United Rentals stock opened at $919.65 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $1,021.47. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $825.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $872.55.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.