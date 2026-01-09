AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Position Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AutoZone from $4,850.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price (down previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,650.00 price objective (down from $4,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,310.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, CFO Jamere Jackson purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,413.50 per share, with a total value of $187,742.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,788. The trade was a 12.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,341.99, for a total transaction of $324,173.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,910,852.36. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 347 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,256 and have sold 3,180 shares valued at $12,465,312. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3%

AZO stock opened at $3,308.16 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,162.00 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,623.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,855.19.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $32.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do?it?yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.