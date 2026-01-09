SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 132,903 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CME Group from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $264.00 to $263.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.06.

CME Group Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ CME opened at $266.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.46 and a 52 week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.37 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares in the company, valued at $17,737,468.20. This represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

