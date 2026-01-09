SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 572.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 11.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in ResMed by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ResMed by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $250.90 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.92 and a 52-week high of $293.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.33 and a 200 day moving average of $263.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $1,240,063.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,837,766.58. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $502,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,346.31. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,835. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W lowered ResMed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.