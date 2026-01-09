Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $547,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,604,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 654.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,787,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,747,000 after buying an additional 1,550,589 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $35,391,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 82.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,025,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,049,000 after acquiring an additional 913,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,982,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 9.0%

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

