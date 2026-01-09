Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $697,000 in TransUnion $TRU

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in TransUnion by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in TransUnion by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $371,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,722. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $42,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,004.75. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,318 shares of company stock valued at $704,958. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 target price on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TRU opened at $84.46 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.50%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

