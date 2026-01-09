Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 60,290 Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 22.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.7% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Kenvue news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. The trade was a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
KVUE stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45.
Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.67%.
Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.
The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.
