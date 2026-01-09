Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 60,290 Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 22.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.7% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In other Kenvue news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. The trade was a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.5%

KVUE stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.67%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

