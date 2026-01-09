Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $681,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 796.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 97,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $293,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 1,698 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $682,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,132. The trade was a 12.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total value of $24,159,252.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,841,311.88. This trade represents a 42.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 88,053 shares of company stock worth $34,718,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.13.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.4%

ROK stock opened at $403.81 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $415.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.76 and its 200-day moving average is $361.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

