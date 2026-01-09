Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $72.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 156.95% and a net margin of 47.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 16,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,141,935.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 708,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,844,913.48. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,640.75. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 45,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,257 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

