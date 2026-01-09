Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,493 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.86.

TTWO stock opened at $252.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.35 and a 52-week high of $264.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total value of $97,683.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,840.20. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the sale, the director owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,770.91. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,007 shares of company stock worth $247,095 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

