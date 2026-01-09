First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells $67,452.84 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jonathan Scott sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $67,452.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 936,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,006.08. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 17.62%.The business had revenue of $250.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,833,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,538,000 after buying an additional 64,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,915,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,495,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 92,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the third quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,950,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,890,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIBK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include business lending, commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgage products, and deposit accounts suitable for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company traces its roots back to the late 1960s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across the Western United States.

