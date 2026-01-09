O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11,043.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,871,246,000 after acquiring an additional 300,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after acquiring an additional 327,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,885,603,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 3.0%

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $359.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.64 and a 200-day moving average of $377.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $358.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.