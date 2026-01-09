Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 98.2% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 35,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,432,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $657.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.55. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $660.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.53. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Oppenheimer set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

