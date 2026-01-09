18,239 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 30.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 24,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.4%

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $228.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.12.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 8.92%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden’s restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand’s positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

