Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 27.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $482.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.95.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $479.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.00 and a 1 year high of $520.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.63 and its 200 day moving average is $426.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

