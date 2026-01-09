Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Position Increased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,910 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the third quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 153,584 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.1% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 83,743 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,384 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $478.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $488.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $640.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.11.

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total value of $6,266,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 129,349 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,620.48. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $27,598,872. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

