Joshua Silverman Acquires 40,000 Shares of Nuvilex (NASDAQ:PMCB) Stock

Nuvilex Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua Silverman bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 416,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,487.50. The trade was a 10.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, January 5th, Joshua Silverman purchased 30,000 shares of Nuvilex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $23,400.00.

Shares of PMCB opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.04. Nuvilex Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Nuvilex ( NASDAQ:PMCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nuvilex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer. The company develops CypCaps for pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors. It has a cooperation agreement with Iroquois Master Fund Ltd.; and license agreements with SG Austria Pte.

