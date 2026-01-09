Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrise Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sunrise Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.48%. Analysts predict that Sunrise Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sunrise Realty Trust news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 585,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,401.40. The trade was a 20.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrise Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrise Realty Trust by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing convenience store and fuel retail properties under long-term net leases. The company targets sale-leaseback transactions and joint-venture investments with high-credit tenants in the convenience retail sector. Sunrise Realty Trust’s portfolio comprises single-tenant properties that benefit from predictable cash flows, structured lease agreements and tenant-driven site improvements, providing exposure to a segment of the retail real estate market that aligns closely with consumer essentials.

The company’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property investments, negotiating sale-leaseback and ground lease transactions, and managing asset performance throughout the lease term.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.