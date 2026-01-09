Chidozie Ugwumba Sells 3,938 Shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,938 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $24,770.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 753,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,904.98. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,111 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $18,790.44.

On Monday, January 5th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,869 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $34,451.03.

On Friday, January 2nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,015 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $23,005.95.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 13,095 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $76,081.95.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,138 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $24,952.14.

On Monday, December 29th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 8,096 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $48,171.20.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 6,831 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $42,830.37.

On Friday, December 26th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,350 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $21,172.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 1,490 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $9,342.30.

On Monday, December 22nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,367 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $28,560.18.

Clene Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $5.97 on Friday. Clene Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scoggin Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clene by 75.1% during the third quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 107,250 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clene by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Clene Company Profile

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

