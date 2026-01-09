Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Upgraded at UBS Group

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

VTYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Clear Str downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $987.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 47,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $365,503.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,372,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,502.36. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nuss sold 12,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $97,851.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 489,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,793.32. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $51,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Lilly agreed to acquire Ventyx for $14.00 per share in an all-cash deal (~$1.2 billion), providing a near-term cash exit and strategic validation of Ventyx’s small-molecule inflammation pipeline. Read More.

Lilly agreed to acquire Ventyx for $14.00 per share in an all-cash deal (~$1.2 billion), providing a near-term cash exit and strategic validation of Ventyx’s small-molecule inflammation pipeline. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analysts reiterated market-perform/equal-weight ratings with $14 price targets that align with the deal price, suggesting limited analyst upside absent a higher bid or revised guidance. (Wells Fargo and Lifesci Capital coverage noted.)

Multiple analysts reiterated market-perform/equal-weight ratings with $14 price targets that align with the deal price, suggesting limited analyst upside absent a higher bid or revised guidance. (Wells Fargo and Lifesci Capital coverage noted.) Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have launched investigations into the transaction and potential securities issues — Edelson Lechtzin, Brodsky & Smith, Pomerantz, Halper Sadeh, and Ademi — alleging possible misleading disclosures or breaches of fiduciary duty; these actions could lead to litigation, delay, or pressure for a higher bid. Read More.

Several law firms have launched investigations into the transaction and potential securities issues — Edelson Lechtzin, Brodsky & Smith, Pomerantz, Halper Sadeh, and Ademi — alleging possible misleading disclosures or breaches of fiduciary duty; these actions could lead to litigation, delay, or pressure for a higher bid. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ventyx, adding downward analyst pressure that may weigh on sentiment around the deal and any potential competing bids. Read More.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome.

