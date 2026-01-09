Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Hold

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.38.

TRV stock opened at $284.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $230.23 and a one year high of $296.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.73, for a total value of $2,637,911.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,665.08. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,918. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 134.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

