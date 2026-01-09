Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Upgraded at UBS Group

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RITM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,317,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Zeiden sold 19,285 shares of Rithm Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $214,256.35. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 658.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that originates, acquires and manages structured credit investments collateralized by real estate assets in the United States. The company focuses primarily on senior floating-rate loans secured by multifamily, commercial, industrial and single-family rental properties, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted yields through a diversified portfolio of floating-rate real estate debt.

In addition to senior loans, Rithm Capital invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, including agency and non-agency pools, as well as other real estate-related credit instruments.

