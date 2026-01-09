Cromwell Holdings LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cromwell Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $346.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.79. The company has a market cap of $313.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on UNH to $391 and kept an Overweight rating, citing expectations that managed-care margins will recover in 2026 — a direct bullish catalyst for the stock. UnitedHealth (UNH) Poised to Benefit as Investor Focus Shifts Away From AI, Says Barclays

Barclays raised its price target on UNH to $391 and kept an Overweight rating, citing expectations that managed-care margins will recover in 2026 — a direct bullish catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI upgraded UnitedHealth to a “strong-buy,” a high-profile endorsement that likely attracted buying interest and contributed to positive intraday flows. Evercore Upgrade (via Zacks)

Evercore ISI upgraded UnitedHealth to a “strong-buy,” a high-profile endorsement that likely attracted buying interest and contributed to positive intraday flows. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes and headlines reporting analyst upgrades (for example, AmericanBankingNews coverage of a post-upgrade move) are amplifying momentum by bringing attention to the firm’s improving analyst sentiment. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Up 2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Coverage notes and headlines reporting analyst upgrades (for example, AmericanBankingNews coverage of a post-upgrade move) are amplifying momentum by bringing attention to the firm’s improving analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Sector-level tailwinds: recent commentary and ETF flows into health-care (VHT) highlight a broader rotation into healthcare stocks — lower relative valuations and demand for defensive, inelastic businesses are helping lift large-cap insurers like UNH. (Sector coverage summarized in recent market articles.)

Sector-level tailwinds: recent commentary and ETF flows into health-care (VHT) highlight a broader rotation into healthcare stocks — lower relative valuations and demand for defensive, inelastic businesses are helping lift large-cap insurers like UNH. (Sector coverage summarized in recent market articles.) Neutral Sentiment: Analytical pieces looking at what has weighed on UNH’s performance provide context for risks investors should monitor (e.g., benefit-cycle timing, margin pressure in parts of the business). These are explanatory, not new catalysts; they help investors assess whether current upgrades reflect durable earnings improvement. Here’s What Hit UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.75.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

