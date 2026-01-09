KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNOP. B. Riley lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KNOP stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 14.69%.The business had revenue of $96.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth about $130,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 143,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 115.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is a publicly traded limited partnership formed in 2013 to own and operate shuttle tankers under long?term charters in the offshore oil industry. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KNOP, the partnership specializes in the transportation of crude oil from offshore production facilities to onshore refineries. Its fleet comprises moderne shuttle tankers equipped with dynamic positioning systems, enabling safe transfer operations in harsh weather and sea conditions.

The partnership’s vessels primarily serve fields in the North Sea, Brazil and West Africa, where they operate under multi?year contracts with major energy producers.

