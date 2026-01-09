Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI set a $81.00 price objective on Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bread Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $81.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.91. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 141.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 8,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

