Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Piper Sandler

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERAS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 target price on Erasca in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Erasca from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Erasca from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Erasca Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Erasca has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Erasca will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Ebun Garner sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,174.84. This represents a 82.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Erasca by 0.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 22,729,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,866,000 after acquiring an additional 153,585 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Erasca by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 17,857,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,867 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Erasca by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 13,560,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Erasca by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,811,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,930,000 after buying an additional 116,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Erasca by 37.2% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 9,273,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after buying an additional 2,516,672 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Erasca with an “overweight” rating — a fresh buy-side analyst view that can attract investor interest and buying pressure. Piper Sandler initiates coverage of Erasca (ERAS) with overweight recommendation

Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Erasca with an “overweight” rating — a fresh buy-side analyst view that can attract investor interest and buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple LULD (Limit Up/Limit Down) trading halts on Jan 7 and Jan 8 indicate elevated intraday volatility and rapid price moves; halts are market-protection events that can amplify volume and short-term swings but don’t by themselves change fundamentals.

Multiple LULD (Limit Up/Limit Down) trading halts on Jan 7 and Jan 8 indicate elevated intraday volatility and rapid price moves; halts are market-protection events that can amplify volume and short-term swings but don’t by themselves change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Sector noise: a takeover rumor involving Revolution Medicines/AbbVie lifted biotech risk appetite today and likely spilled over into peer names, including Erasca, helping lift the stock. Revolution Medicines jumps on report AbbVie nears takeover

Sector noise: a takeover rumor involving Revolution Medicines/AbbVie lifted biotech risk appetite today and likely spilled over into peer names, including Erasca, helping lift the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: General Counsel Ebun Garner sold 120,000 shares at an average $5.59 (disclosed in an SEC filing), cutting her direct ownership by ~82.7% — a sizable insider sale that can weigh on investor confidence. SEC ownership filing

Erasca, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca’s approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene?driven and immuno?oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca’s pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

