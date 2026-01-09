Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 12,224 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

