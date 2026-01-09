KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 763,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in NU were worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NU by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,238,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,037 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 54,504,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,801,000 after buying an additional 3,060,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,569,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NU by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,728,000 after buying an additional 11,567,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NU by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,745,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,389,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

