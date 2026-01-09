Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $5.49 Million Investment in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after purchasing an additional 596,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after buying an additional 370,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,752,000 after buying an additional 273,922 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,638,365,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,395 shares of company stock worth $36,920,217. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $463.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $503.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.77. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.15, a PEG ratio of 115.19 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist Financial upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.10.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

