Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,454. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

