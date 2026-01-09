Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $5.21 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 33.2% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.68.
Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is expanding AI use across manufacturing and supply-chain operations, deploying AI-powered digital twins to test expansion plans and optimize plants — a move that can lower costs, improve capacity planning and support margins over time. PepsiCo Deploys AI-Powered Digital Twins of Manufacturing Facilities to Test Expansion Plans
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage assessing PepsiCo’s valuation after CES 2026 highlights partnerships with Siemens and NVIDIA — investors may re-rate PEP on expected multi-year efficiency and productivity gains from AI, supporting upside to long-term margins if execution succeeds. Assessing PepsiCo (PEP) Valuation After CES 2026 AI Partnership With Siemens And NVIDIA
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes PEP “edged higher after six straight declines,” reflecting short-term technical relief but not necessarily a change in fundamentals. PepsiCo edges higher after six straight declines
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity was reported in PEP, which can signal traded positioning or hedging and often precedes short-term volatility; it’s ambiguous for direction. PepsiCo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PEP)
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/peer comparisons and coverage (Coca?Cola vs Pepsi; dividend-focused pieces) are being published — useful for relative valuation but not immediate catalysts. Coca?Cola Vs Pepsi Stock: Which is the Better Investment for 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo was mentioned in industry event coverage (TV & Video Insider Summit), which raises visibility but is not a direct earnings driver. PepsiCo, Church’s Chicken, Electronic Arts, Kenvue, Assembly Lead Insights at our TV & Video Insider Summit
- Negative Sentiment: The FTC’s unsealing of data has triggered a surge in price?fixing litigation naming PepsiCo and Walmart, increasing legal exposure and potential settlement costs as well as reputational risk; this is a material near?term overhang for the stock. PepsiCo and Walmart Face Price-Fixing Litigation Surge After FTC Unseals Data
- Negative Sentiment: A separate lawsuit alleges a decade?long price?fixing scheme involving Walmart and PepsiCo; even if ultimately denied, litigation can mean legal fees, management distraction and potential financial settlements. Lawsuit against Walmart, PepsiCo alleges decade-long price fixing scheme
- Negative Sentiment: Political and regulatory pressure on ultraprocessed foods and sugary drinks (new dietary guidance) has weighed on large packaged?food stocks, including PepsiCo, as policy shifts can affect marketing, product mix and sales. Kraft Heinz and Mondelez shares drop as Trump officials blast ultraprocessed foods and unveil new food pyramid
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average of $144.02.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
