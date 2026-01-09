Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Capula Management Ltd grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,481,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,346,000 after buying an additional 1,739,073 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,082,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,487,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,342 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 2,849,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,925 shares during the period.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

